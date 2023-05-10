Chronic leaks, sewage runoff and black mold that’s sprouted into mushrooms have made a three-story East New York apartment building nearly uninhabitable — and the tenants inside say their landlord is neglecting repairs while the city's response has failed to help them. Ashley Saunders, who lives on the second floor of the building on Amber Street with her mother and sister, said the conditions in her home have given her family health problems. "Why would [the city] even allow a landlord to rent these conditions to tenants?" Saunders said.

The building, on Amber Street, in East New York. Christian Rodriguez for Gothamist

The building sits in a neighborhood known as “The Hole'' near the border of Brooklyn and Queens. The area is built upon a low-lying creek bed and has no sewer lines, which causes its streets to flood regularly and its buildings to rely on septic tanks to dispose of wastewater. Decades ago, the area was known as a place where the mafia dumped bodies. Saunders said she and her family have made their home there for years, thanks to the affordable $1,100 monthly rent and tight-knit community. On a recent visit to her apartment, Saunders pointed to the patch of black mushrooms growing on her bedroom ceiling, and said the problems have caused her to break out in rashes and her sister to develop an upper respiratory illness.

Christian Rodriguez for Gothamist

Her upstairs neighbor, Christina Lopez, has mold spreading on her bathroom ceiling, and said the living room sprung a leak during recent torrential rains. “It's not fair that anybody should live like this,” said Lopez. On the building’s first floor, Ricardo Vivas’ kitchen door leads to a grassy yard with an uncovered septic tank that he says is leaking sewage. “So we try to keep the door closed and the window closed,” said Vivas. “It f****ng stinks.”

Christina Lopez gestures to a corner of the ceiling in her living room that frequently floods when it rains. Christian Rodriguez for Gothamist

Christina Lopez's bathroom ceiling. Christian Rodriguez for Gothamist

The building also showed visible signs of a roach infestation, and the tenants said there’s also a bad rat problem. The building’s landlord, Frank Sollecito, a Manhattan criminal court officer, said he’s waiting for the tenants to pay him thousands of dollars in back rent before he makes any further repairs. “I take care of the tenants that pay their rent on time,” Sollecito said. He’s a Queens resident who owns several other properties around Brooklyn and Queens. “You know, it's unfortunate that…there’s a mushroom growing out of that wall,” said Sollecito. “I've never seen anything like it before.” When asked if he would fix the leaks that led to the mold and fungi growth, Sollecito said: “You got to tell me where the money comes from.” Sollecito said he hopes the leaks in Lopez’s living room “become so unbearable that she moves out.”

Christian Rodriguez for Gothamist

For more than 20 years, residents of The Hole have begged city officials to upgrade the area’s sewer infrastructure to stop the flooding and sewage problems that plague the neighborhood. Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani proposed to elevate the neighborhood’s streets and build sewers more than two decades ago. But the work never happened, and the problems persisted. Runoff from nearby Linden Boulevard floods the street until the water dries or a truck pumps out the storm water. And the tenants said the flooding on the block has grown worse since a massive affordable housing complex Linden Terrace opened across the street from their building last year. The city touted the 234-unit building in a press release last year as having an “elevated lobby” and “solar panels.” The owners of Linden Terrace receive property tax discounts through a city program, records show. But its lot was built several inches higher than the rest of Amber Street, which causes storm water to run down and pool in front of the tenants’ front door.

The 234-unit Linden Terrace residences which opened last year. Christian Rodriguez for Gothamist