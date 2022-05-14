Scores of Black and Asian Americans took part in a "Walk of Faith" through Chinatown on Saturday, an action meant to show solidarity to Asian communities amid ongoing anti-Asian violence.

The walk was initiated by Black Christian leaders in Brooklyn, including members of the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, also known as "The God Squad," who reached out to Asian-American clergy.

At times deeply religious, the event included multiple prayers along the route and the occasional sounding of a horn by a participant.

“He is our peace who has made the two into one and has destroyed the wall of hostility,” read one demonstrator’s sign, quoting Ephesians 2:14 from the Bible.