For 50 years, scientists have known that some Arctic and Antarctic fish survive the ultracold depths by producing “antifreeze” proteins in their bodies to protect against the subzero temperatures. Now, a team based at CUNY and the American Museum of Natural History have discovered a species that tops them all — the coldest of the cold-dwellers.

While looking for bioluminescent “glowing animals” off Greenland’s coast, AMNH marine biologist Dr. David Gruber revealed a species of snailfish with the highest levels of this antifreeze protein ever discovered in polar and subpolar marine creatures.

Called Liparis gibbus or the variegated snailfish, these tadpole-shaped creatures have the genetic ability to create a gel-like substance to keep themselves from turning into frozen fish in temperatures that are 29 degrees Fahrenheit, just above the freezing point for salty ocean water (28.4 degrees Fahrenheit) — but just below typical freezing point for fish blood (30.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

It's a surprising discovery that helps explain why this rare fish can survive in such inhospitable conditions. But scientists warn that as they learn more about the incredible evolutionary traits of these iceberg-dwelling fish, time is not on their side.