New York City bike-share members can soon cruise around town on a sleeker, speedier set of wheels – no sweating required.

The new Citi Bike pedal-assist model, set to arrive in docking stations next week, is the latest take on the zippy electric bicycles that have swept the streetscape in recent years. Like its predecessors, a battery-powered motor propels the rider forward with each pedal — a blessing on long trips or over steep bridges.

The main update here is more. The new model is 20 pounds heavier than Citi Bike’s current fleet of e-bikes, with a higher-powered motor that whirs quietly as it pushes you along at a noticeably faster pace – though still within the city-mandated 20 miles-per-hour limit.

Crucially, the battery, now tucked inside the base of the bike, lasts twice as long. The extra juice means the bikes can travel up to 60 miles before the power source is drained and the bikes become unusable – a common source of frustration for any regular e-bike user.

“We know that’s a pain point for folks and we really wanted to solve that with this bike,” said Laura Fox, a general manager of Citi Bike at Lyft, which owns the bike share company. “Double the battery life means less swapping.”

While the company hopes to one day charge the bikes through grid-connected docking stations, they still require an employee to swap out dead batteries by hand.

The new model also has hydraulic brakes, a wider seat range, and phone-sized LCD screen that offers guidance to new riders through a BlueTooth-connected speaker (no Spotify hook-up, yet).

Perhaps the most noticeable difference here is aesthetic. Gone is the once-controversial cobalt blue so closely linked to Citi Bike’s image. The new bikes are an off-white color, with a retroreflective paint job that reflects car headlights at night similar to a street sign.