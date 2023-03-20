Cannabis insiders are reacting to a new lawsuit that claims New York’s social equity program for fledgling retailers is unconstitutional and is allowing the illicit market to thrive.

Some say the suit will threaten the state’s efforts to prioritize cannabis entrepreneurs who were previously affected by prohibition. But they also say state officials need to do more to ensure the legal weed industry’s success.

A group called the Coalition for Regulated & Safe Access to Cannabis filed the suit last Thursday against state cannabis officials and the Office of Cannabis Management in an Albany Supreme Court. The coalition represents large companies that are already operating in New York under medical licenses and are seeking to enter the recreational market, according to the complaint. It also represents others who want to pursue a cannabis license in New York and physicians who the suit said have suffered because of the state’s “neglect of the medical program.”

In recent years, the large, multi-state companies involved in the suit spent millions on acquiring medical marijuana licenses in New York under the assumption that they would be well-positioned to enter the broader market once it opened up. But their patience has run out.

The lawsuit was filed two weeks after state officials announced they would double the number of licenses issued to social equity applicants under the Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) program, without setting a date for opening up the application window to others.

The complaint calls New York’s equity program unconstitutional and alleges that it violates the state’s own Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, while allowing illicit shops to thrive. The plaintiffs are calling on the state to immediately open up licenses to the general public and take action to crack down on illegal cannabis businesses.

The lawsuit comes at a time when even industry players who support the social equity program are raising concerns about how long it’s taking to get New York’s nascent legal cannabis market up and running.

“As a grower, it's taking too long,” said Allan Gandelman, president of the Cannabis Association of New York and owner of a farm upstate that has a provisional license to cultivate marijuana.

Gandelman said he wants CAURD licensees to be first to market and worried the lawsuit was just an attempt for large companies to “take over the market.” But he also said growers expected more stores to be open by now. As New York cultivators prepare to enter their second growing season, many still haven’t sold the cannabis they grew last year, he added.