Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment Tuesday isn’t just a fascinating moment in American history — the spectacle has drawn attention from around the world. Among the hundreds of reporters and TV personalities gathered at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday morning were dozens of journalists dispatched from international outlets to cover the first-ever arraignment of a U.S. president. “Trump is big news in the Middle East,” said veteran reporter Adla Massoud, who is covering the saga for Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National. Massoud, who is from Lebanon, said readers throughout the region were fascinated by the notion that a president could actually be charged with a crime. “No one is above the law, which we don’t have in the Middle East. No one is ever held to account,” she said. “This is democracy in action.” On social media, Trump has warned of “death and destruction” in the wake of his criminal charges, but Massoud said she was prepared for any demonstrations, even if they turned violent. “I’m used to it,” she said. “I’ve covered wars in the Middle East, so it’s fine.” Several reporters from the U.K. have also posted up outside Manhattan Criminal Court and Trump Tower, using tape on the sidewalk to claim space for Sky TV, the BBC and other British news crews.

Will Pavia, the New York correspondent for the Times of London, said he joined a line of journalists waiting to enter the courthouse at 4 p.m. yesterday — about 22 hours before Trump is expected to appear for his arraignment. Pavia said part of his job is translating the specific processes of the American justice system to readers abroad, while painting the historic scene inside the courtroom. “They want to know what it looks like when a former president presumably pleads not guilty to these charges, whatever they are,” he said. Nieves Zuberbühler, who reports for Todo Noticias Argentina and Canal 13 Chile, said her South American audience is simply captivated by the Trump circus. “Trump the show, man, that’s what they’re looking for,” said Zuberbühler, as she paced the press area with a selfie stick to capture the frenzy. Zuberbühler said the criminal charges hanging over Trump also have real-world consequences on international relations. “But I think for now, it's their curiosity,” she said of what motivates viewers to tune in. “So now what’s going to happen next? It’s always something with Trump.”

To call Mr. Bragg an animal is Sturmer language. That is the same as it was done in Germany between 1933 and 1945.

Michael Wüllenweber, a reporter for the German TV network, Welt