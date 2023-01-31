President Joe Biden will visit New York City Tuesday to announce the first federal grant to build new passenger rail tunnels beneath the Hudson River, marking the latest step forward for the long-stalled Gateway Program.

The $300 million award is just a small fraction of the $16.1 billion officials have requested for the project.

Officials from New York and New Jersey have planned to build the new tunnels between the two states for nearly a decade. The current 113-year-old tubes were damaged by Hurricane Sandy, and officials behind the project say they can't be repaired until the new tunnels are built.

The money will be used to complete the concrete casing for the new tunnels on the Manhattan side.

“There is no bigger advocate for our project and for transformative infrastructure projects than President Biden,” said Stephen Sigmund, a spokesperson for the Gateway Development Commission, the bi-state organization in charge of the project.

Last fall, the Gateway Development Commission added another $2 billion to the new tunnels' price tag. New York and New Jersey have requested a total of $6.7 billion from the Federal Transit Administration for the project. Officials behind the project hope to get sign-off for that federal grant in the spring of 2024, which would be the largest ever award by the FTA since the agency was founded in 1964.

The two states have agreed to split the remainder of the project's cost.

If the feds sign off on the money for the project next year, officials said construction could begin the following fall. If that schedule holds, trains could begin crossing the new tunnels by 2035. It would take another three years to fully rehabilitate the old tunnel, completing the entire project in 2038 — or 15 years from now.