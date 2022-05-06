“This is such a tragedy,” said Melissa Elstein, a member of the West 80s Neighborhood Association. “It's sad and it's demonstrating the difference between what's happening in New York City and in Europe. In Europe, these grand churches and synagogues are preserved and cared for.”

Roger Leaf, a trustee of the Presbytery of New York City, who serves as chair of the West Park Administrative Commission — the governing body of the church — said the decision to submit a hardship application came after a year of analysis “and was not reached lightly.”

The application, he added, contained “over a hundred pages of documentation, prepared by structural engineers, architects, restoration experts,” that corroborated the argument that saving the building would cost nearly $50 million and that maintaining it in its current condition was draining the church of funds.

“The congregation has put every penny it has into the building and has had to go into debt, so far in 2022, just to keep the lights on,” said Leaf.

A lost cause?

As part of a presentation by the development team, Daniel Kaplan, an architect with FXCollaborative, said the renovation costs included an estimated $10 million for the interior and $18 million for restoration of the facade, which is crumbling. Just this year, he said, the building had received three Department of Buildings violations totaling $70,000 in fines.

Given the substantial problems that have been identified as well as damage that has not yet been discovered, Kaplan said $50 million to salvage the building "is a very reasonable figure."

Although most members of the public were in favor of maintaining the building’s landmark status, some felt preservation was a lost cause.

“The church has been in disarray for two decades,” said Austin Celestin, a 19-year-old urban design student at New York University who said he’d grown up in the neighborhood.