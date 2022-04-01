Bias incidents in New Jersey increased by almost a third last year compared to 2020, new numbers from the state Attorney General's Office show.

Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin said there were 1,871 incidents of harassment, assault or other forms of intimidation against people because of their race, ethnicity, religion or gender identity in 2021 — mirroring a rise in hate and bias incidents nationally.

He attributed the increase to better ways of reporting bias — which can now be done electronically — and divisive rhetoric.

“There's no question the rhetoric around these groups, particularly as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic for anti-Asian incidents, is having a contributory effect, and these words are not empty,” Platkin said. “There's people on the ground who listen to them and act upon them. And we're unfortunately seeing that translate into a rise in hate and bias incidents in New Jersey.”