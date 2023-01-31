Get ready for some weather whiplash. After a streak of unseasonably warm January days, a cold front is headed for New York City that will send temperatures into the single digits by Friday night. Temperatures will dip progressively throughout the week with highs in the mid-40’s Tuesday, dropping to the mid-30’s Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday night, temperatures will plummet to an expected low of 6 degrees in Central Park, as cold wind pushes across the area.

Saturday will be frigid but clear, with temperatures hovering in the low twenties for most of the day. By Sunday the cold air is likely to lift, buoying temperatures back into the low 40’s. The National Weather Service cautions that for parts of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York, temperatures from Wednesday through Monday will feel even colder, with wind chill values as low as 10 and 20 degrees below zero Despite the coming cold, the city is still not likely to see any snow. On Monday, New York City set a record for the latest arrival of measurable snowfall. It surpassed a previous record set on Jan. 29th, 1973, when 1.8 inches of snow fell in Central Park. The city is also approaching another snow-related milestone.