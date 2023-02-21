Good evening New Yorkers! We appreciate your patience this week while James Ramsay is on vacation. We'll be posting just one link roundup per weekday until he returns next Monday. Now here are a few links:
- I'm finding that it's literally impossible to avoid TikTok filming "sets" on New York City's sidewalks. Bernie Sanders learned about this the hard way earlier this week as he walked right through @taylorchamp's video. Or maybe he didn't really notice. It's hard to tell.
- A six-year-old Staten Island student didn’t make it to school one day last May, after she fell asleep and woke up alone on the bus miles away from the school. Now, her mother is suing.
- Have you ever wanted to really let your soon-to-be-former company really have it in your exit interview? Apparently, it’s not really worth it.
- Richard Belzer, who played NYPD Detective John Munch on Law & Order SVU for 15 years, died Sunday. According to his friend, Belzer’s last words were “fuck you, motherfucker,” which feels on brand, at least for the Munch character.
- There’s a trend where couples who have decided to break up go on a trip together as part of the break up process?
- The blue checkmark might soon become just as meaningless on Facebook and Instagram as it has on Twitter as Meta floats charging for the feature. It’s part of a growing trend where social platforms are finding ways to make you pay for the “best” features.
- A woman was set to inherit $762,775 when her cousin died five years ago. But she hasn’t seen any of the money, and roughly half has been spent by the Bronx public administrator, Matilde Berrios Sanchez.
- Starbucks has decided that a spoonful of olive oil is really what their drinks have been missing.
- And finally someone who knows how to use a printer: