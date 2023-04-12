Wednesday temperatures in and around the city are expected to break 80 degrees for the first time this year — and are likely to extend through the rest of the week.

Some of the hottest temps, at least 20 degrees higher than the seasonal average, could set records later this week.

The National Weather Service is calling the hot stretch an “early season Bermuda High,” a phenomenon that brings a short spell of subtropical air through a high pressure system.

But as New Yorkers don shorts, fill kiddie pools and line up for ice cream trucks, the NWS warns that the warm, dry conditions elevate the risk for spreading fires. A Hazardous Weather Outlook accompanies the heat for much of southeast New York, while Connecticut is under a similar “Red Flag Warning” due to high winds forecasted.

A series of brush fires broke out across central and southern New Jersey yesterday as well as a 2,500-acre forest fire in Ocean County, NBC reports. Dozens of residents were ordered to evacuate.

The taste of June is set to last until Saturday, when clouds and chances of rain will turn the thermostat back down towards the 60s and 70s.