A group of older women are hunched over binders around a table, workshopping sections of memoirs they’re writing in a weekly class at Dorot, a senior center in a converted Upper West Side townhouse. But it’s the last in-person class they’ll attend for a while.

Like colleges that are switching to remote-learning for their students and businesses that are urging employees to work remotely, facilities that cater to the elderly are making tough calls on whether to continue programming; balancing their mission of building community with the need to protect the health of their seniors as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread.

Dorot’s director Mark Meridy made the decision Wednesday morning that the center would cancel all programming in their building indefinitely—art classes, tai chi and intergeneration-chess included. He broke the news to the memoir-writing class that afternoon. The women shook their heads and sighed. Yvonne Rossetti pushed back.

“Depression is a killer and certainly many of us are here because maybe we battle depression, or we realize if we don’t come here that we may be depressed,” Rossetti, 65, said. “This place is a lifeboat and that has to be looked at.”

