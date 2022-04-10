The tenants at 567 Saint John’s Pl. said they are fed up with living in squalor and have had enough.

The group rallied outside their Crown Heights building Sunday afternoon along with members of the Crown Heights Tenant Union to call on a Brooklyn Housing Court judge to take urgent action addressing pests, plumbing issues and other dangerous conditions they say their landlord has failed to fix.

Tenants living in six of the property’s eight units said they filed what’s known as a 7A complaint in Brooklyn Housing Court back in June, asking the court to appoint an administrator to take over management of the building if certain dangerous conditions were allowed to persist for more than five days. In this case, tenants said they have dealt with a wide range of hazards for years.

Testimony in their case wrapped up in December, but a judge has yet to issue a decision.

Ayanna Dore said she moved into the building shortly before COVID-19 caused the city to shut down in March 2020. She said she noticed some issues at the time, but the landlord said he was unable to get supplies to make repairs because of the pandemic and would do so as soon as he could.

“I took the apartment, and within a few months of living here, everything started falling apart,” Dore said. “Bed bugs, mice, roaches. My ceiling was leaking, the floors were [coming] up.”