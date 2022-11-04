Noel Ellison is a Bronx voter who offers Democrats reason to be simultaneously optimistic and worried about the race for governor. The 70-year-old property manager, who is Black, decided to cast his vote for Gov. Kathy Hochul over her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. He has never met Zeldin, unlike Hochul, with whom he said he had shaken hands. “The devil you know versus the devil you don’t,” he said about his calculus. He lives in Co-op City, the sprawling affordable housing development known for being home to highly engaged voters. The self-described conservative Democrat supports abortion rights, a key talking point for Democrats, but worries about crime, which the GOP has staked much of its campaign on. One of his family members, he said, was murdered several years ago. “I'm feeling more independent this time around than I'm feeling Democrat,” he said, adding, “This is one of those years where everybody's questioning everything.” With four days until Election Day, the concerns of Bronx voters speak to the challenge facing Hochul and the Democratic Party’s future as she tries to boost turnout in a closer-than-expected race. A loss or weak performance by Hochul in the Bronx could prompt a wake-up call to Democrats over their outreach and messaging to Black and Latino communities. An analysis by the New York Times found that Donald Trump in 2020 doubled his performance in parts of the borough where residents of Dominican descent form the majority. At around 55%, Latinos make up the majority in the borough. Puerto Ricans have been the dominant political force in the Bronx, but in recent years Dominicans have built their own coalition and ascended into top elected offices. “If Kathy doesn't do well and there are losers there, it will say a lot about Democratic engagement with the Latino community and that there's a problem there,” said Basil Smikle, a former Democratic strategist who got his start in politics in the 1990s working for Bronx Borough President Fernando Ferrer. Democratic stronghold The Bronx has historically been a Democratic stronghold where nearly three quarters of active voters are registered Democrats. It has also been a well-trodden campaign stop for courting Latino and Black voters, a key base for the party. But those same voters tend to be working- and middle-class residents whose lives are disproportionately affected by economic and public safety trends. Like other Republicans, Zeldin has seized on rising inflation and crime, which are playing out nationally but could resonate especially well in the Bronx. The borough is home to the poorest New Yorkers — with nearly a quarter of residents living in poverty in 2020, according to census data. Crime has typically been high compared to other parts of the city. “When people are frustrated, they sometimes express dismay with the party in power,” said Carl Heastie, the state Assembly speaker who represents the northeast Bronx. “So that, to me, is the reason why people are saying that this race is too close.”

