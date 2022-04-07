Police are searching for a suspected arsonist who set multiple small fires on the Upper West Side early Thursday, including one that destroyed the outdoor dining structure belonging to famed Jewish deli Barney Greengrass.

Fire officials said that five separate blazes were reported in the neighborhood between 5 and 6 a.m. There were no injuries.

Two of them were set inside subway stations along the 1 line at the 86th Street and 72nd Street stations, while two others were spotted above ground along the same stretch of Broadway, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

The fifth fire tore through the dining shed at Barney Greengrass, rendering the structure “unusable,” according to owner Gary Greengrass.

“You could smell it a block away,” said Greengrass, whose grandfather founded the smoked fish sanctum more than a century ago.