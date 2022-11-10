Ballots have gone missing in at least two communities in Mercer County, New Jersey. County officials have obtained a court order to open up voting machines and see if they're inside.

The mayor of Robbinsville, New Jersey said late Wednesday that ballots are missing from one district in his township. Princeton's municipal officials say ballots are missing from three districts there.

Princeton Township Clerk Delores Williams said machines used in that municipality would be opened up at 1 p.m. Thursday, but she didn't know the status of those from any other towns.

Tuesday, optical scanners in Dominion voting machines throughout Mercer County were unable to scan ballots, and Mercer County clerk officials intended to have ballots counted after polls closed at a central board of elections office instead. That was still ongoing on Thursday, with fewer than 10% of registered voters’ ballots counted as of late Thursday morning and no district reflecting complete results in county reporting.

At the time, both the state Republican and Democratic party committees issued statements reassuring voters that the chain of custody would be protected, and every vote would be counted — even if it took longer than usual.

In a statement on Facebook addressing the voting machine issue on Wednesday, County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello said that while her office did not receive any particular indication of wrongdoing, she would be working with the county prosecutor to investigate whether the problem was based on error or "intentionally done to create chaos and distrust in the election system."

"At the end of the day, as county clerk, I must certify the election results so I have an interest in the integrity of our system," she wrote.

As of late Thursday morning, neither the county’s website nor Sollami Covello’s Facebook account had yet addressed the problem with missing ballots.

But Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried posted: “This is truly unbelievable in 2022.”

The issue could affect multiple local races. Races for the 3rd and 12th Congressional Districts were called on election night, even without Mercer votes tallied.

Fried said in a statement on the township’s site that Robbinsville first learned about the missing ballots at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The fundamentals of democracy is that every vote would be counted,” he wrote. “Clearly, this has yet to happen in Robbinsville, as approximately 11% of our residents' votes have yet to be safely delivered and tallied. We’re working with the county, which is in charge of our elections, but please know we will not rest until we get to the bottom of this unconscionable mishap, and we will not consider the 2022 election over in Robbinsville until every single ballot is counted and done so securely."

Calls made on Thursday morning to the Mercer County clerk; the county board of elections and superintendent of elections; the Robbinsville mayor’s and clerk’s offices; and the state Democratic and Republican party committees haven’t yet been returned.