If you answered yes to either of those last two questions, head on over to the ticket resale site of your choice, where you can currently secure entry to tonight’s New York Yankees playoff game for less than the cost of a stadium beer.

Do you have $14 to spare? Do you also have a raincoat, a dogmatic loyalty to New York’s most successful franchise or a weird desire to potentially watch their final death spasms in person?

The stupidly low price tag comes courtesy of the Houston Astros, who have so thoroughly dominated the Yankees in the past three games of the American League Championship Series that many – but not all! – fans seem to have given up.

It also may have something to do with a cold and rainy forecast (and an understandable cautiousness given the MLB’s previous handling of stormy Bronx weather).

Still, by the standards of even a few weeks ago, when the secondary ticket market was fetching above $200 for even basic Yankees playoff seats, this is quite a deal. We’re not just talking about one pair of $14 seats either; there are currently dozens of sub-$20 tickets for sale, including some decent views of right field, where Aaron Judge may or may not be making his final appearance in pinstripes.

And, however unlikely it may seem, it’s not as though no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS. Indeed, no one knows better than Yankee fans.