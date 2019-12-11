Miriam Popper, who runs the program for the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, said supervised release is a model for what bail reform will look like in January. “We’ve been able to show what we can do with a very least restrictive programming that offers support and helps people transition back into their homes in the community,” she stated.

But after the laws change in the new year, the number of defendants in supervised release could triple or quadruple, according to city estimates, because judges can no longer set bail for almost all misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. With more people eligible for supervised release, the program will have to accommodate defendants accused of a much wider range of crimes than those it currently serves, like Earl, who are typically arrested for theft and drug offenses.

This worries district attorneys, many politicians and other community members who say the new law will allow too many people accused of serious crimes to remain out on the streets, where they could commit other crimes.

How Supervised Release Will Change in January

The state changed its bail laws during the last legislative session in response to growing concerns about inequities in the criminal justice system. Numerous studies found bail punishes the poor, especially people of color, while wealthier defendants accused of the same crimes remain free until trial. New Jersey, California, and Washington, D.C. have also abolished or curtailed the use of cash bail.

When defendants appear in court starting on January 1, judges must consider the least restrictive conditions necessary to ensure they return. They can release someone on their own recognizance, with no conditions. Or, if an assessment determines there’s a risk of flight, they can order conditions such as phone calls and text messages reminding someone of their next court dates. Judges can also continue to set curfews and take away passports or firearms. They’ll also be allowed to order electronic monitoring, though this service isn’t yet available in New York.

Currently, judges can only order release with supervision if a defense attorney requests it. But under the new law, judges will have the power to order it for defendants who meet a certain level of risk. The city is adjusting its current risk assessment tool to help judges determine how much supervision defendants will need.

The Data Collaborative for Justice at John Jay College estimates that in New York City alone, 20 thousand cases where bail was set last year would have resulted in release had the new laws been in effect. To serve thousands of more defendants, the budget for supervised release will grow from the current $37.4 million to $116.4 million in fiscal year 2020. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office is contributing the bulk of that by donating funds forfeited in investigations of major banks.

Popper said the city is enhancing supervised release to help stabilize defendants and keep them out of trouble while awaiting trial.

“We are working closely with the homeless outreach providers across the city so that the supervised release social workers can be in touch with people who are working with street homeless individuals every day and know where they are,” she said. There will also be additional mental health services.

But those services are all voluntary. The law only requires defendants to keep coming to court. And with so many more suspects in supervised release, the city will have to serve people accused of more serious crimes, such as choking and other offenses associated with domestic violence. This worries Leah Feldman, who works with victims as a vice president at Family Services in Poughkeepsie.

“Research tells us that the pretrial phase is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence,” she explained.

Feldman said she supports bail reform overall, because most defendants shouldn’t be held in jail simply because they are poor. However, she said the criminal justice system needs to prioritize safety “by enforcing conditions that can monitor offenders post arraignment such as setting bail, which are protective actions for the victim in the community.” Otherwise, she said, “What opportunity will victims have to be able to seek safety through the criminal justice process?”

Counties outside of New York City are also much less likely to have an established supervised release program, and they certainly don’t have the funds that can be provided by the Manhattan DA.

Some advocates for victims of domestic violence aren’t as worried. Maureen Curtis, vice president of criminal justice and court programs for Safe Horizon, said her agency will work with victims to understand the new laws and plan for their safety. But she notes that most people accused of misdemeanor domestic violence charges don’t get bail anyway. “In fact, 99.9 percent of the time, there's an order of protection issued,” she said.

WNYC reported last year that 80 percent of defendants accused of a misdemeanor choking charge were released on their own recognizance.

Under the new law, judges can order supervised release for these defendants and Popper said the city will encourage them to attend extra services, like cognitive behavioral therapy and classes about power dynamics in relationships. Of course, these will all be voluntary. Judges can set bail, however, on a defendant who persistently and willfully fails to appear in court, or who violates an order of protection. Aubrey Fox, executive director of CJA, cautioned that the interpretation of those terms is up in the air. “Obviously it will be challenged, and likely litigated,” he said.

Supervising Those Accused of More Violent Crimes

The new law only allows judges to initially set bail on someone accused of a violent crime, like rape and murder. But a couple of violent crimes were excluded. For example, a break-in by a burglar while the resident is still at home.

“Even if that person has eight or 10 prior burglaries, they could be a serial burglar, that case is no longer eligible for bail,” said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, chief assistant district attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Two violent crimes — burglary in the second degree and robbery in the second degree — will no longer be eligible for bail in January. And while bail also can’t be set on misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, Friedman Agnifilo said those offenses include many that are are actually quite dangerous, in addition to domestic violence.

“Interestingly, also, all the white collar offenses will no longer be bail eligible,” she explained. “Cases where people can steal millions and millions of dollars from people, from elderly vulnerable people, from businesses, identity thieves.”

Like most prosecutors, Friedman Agnifilo said she and her boss, Cyrus Vance, support ending cash bail for those accused of low level crimes. But the competing tensions of fairness and public safety have made prosecutors increasingly vocal about their concerns as January approaches.

Some judges are also concerned. George Grasso, supervising judge of Bronx Criminal Court, said he supports the criminal justice reforms overall. But he notes that the Center for Court Innovation found only 10 percent of all criminal cases in New York City will be eligible for bail once the laws change in January, and misdemeanors and non-violent felonies are excluded. Judges will have to set everyone else free — even someone accused of selling fentanyl laced narcotics.

“That individual may be facing a very significant sentence, say, 10 years or up to 20 years in jail,” he explained. “And may have a very strong risk of flight. And in that circumstance, that's just one example of a situation where the discretion has been removed from the court.”

But Grasso also acknowledges prosecutors in New York City have already become far less likely to seek bail. This is one of the reasons why the city’s jail population has fallen.