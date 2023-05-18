Daniel Gill’s lawyer says his client was caught up in a bad parody of a personal injury case.

“It was almost as if he was playing a leading role in some bad lawyer movie where he gets bumped into in a supermarket and a week later he shows up in court, in a wheelchair with his leg in traction and a neck brace on,” said Ronald Kuby in an interview Thursday.

But the “lawyer” he’s referring to is Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and attorney for former President Donald Trump.

Kuby is representing Daniel Gill, a Staten Island ShopRite worker who patted Giuliani on the back and called him a “scumbag.”

Gill was charged with second-degree assault — a felony — and spent a day in jail. The charges were later downgraded and eventually dismissed. Now Gill is suing the former mayor for $2 million in a defamation lawsuit.

“No crime was committed, no offense was committed,” Kuby said. “It was just your basic heckling of a very public figure engaged in political campaigning. Rudy Giuliani saw this as yet another opportunity to portray himself as some sort of victim of the left and woke politics.”

Gill was working his usual gig at the store on Veteran’s Road West on June 26, 2022, when Giuliani stopped in for a meet-and-greet related to his son Andrew’s failed gubernatorial campaign.

What happened next was caught on video: Gill approached Giuliani, gave him a pat or tap on the back, and said “What’s up, scumbag?”