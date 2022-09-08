It’s the first day of school for students in the New York City public system. Notably absent? Many of the COVID-19 safety procedures that have been in place since the global pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Students in the nation’s largest school district are no longer required to fill out a daily health questionnaire, according to guidance from the city’s Department of Education. In-school PCR testing is also cut from the curriculum. Masking remains optional for students and teachers, but will be required for those returning to school after testing positive for COVID-19.

While many COVID precautions have disappeared, the disease has not. More than 2,800 new cases were reported in the city as of Sept. 6, according to the Gothamist COVID tracker. The education department will continue to notify school communities about COVID exposures through the Situation Room, the city’s interagency hub for tracking COVID transmission in schools.

Also looming over the new school year are controversial budget cuts by Mayor Eric Adams to the tune of more than $200 million in the first year alone due to declines in enrollment. Some parents and many educators are outraged by the cuts and point to billions of dollars in federal stimulus funding they say should make cuts unnecessary. Schools statewide are also seeing a bump in funding from Albany, adding to frustrations over the cuts amid a rare surplus of cash for education.

On top of COVID fears and budget concerns are students’ learning losses during the pandemic. National test scores for math and reading among 9-year-olds fell during the pandemic, setting averages back decades on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, commonly referred to as the nation’s report card. Public officials have also increasingly recognized the psychological and emotional trauma experienced by children over the last two years. The U.S. surgeon general last year warned of a worsening mental health crisis among children and teens.