If you awoke in a bleary-eyed panic on Monday morning, wondering why someone was setting off fireworks directly above your bedroom, you’re not alone.

Shortly before 6 a.m., as lightning lashed at the World Trade Center, blasts of thunder pummeled the eardrums of sleeping New Yorkers.

Dogs cowered in bath tubs. Entire buildings seemed to shake. Daybreak bonds were formed among those assuring each other that this was simply loud thunder, and not something worse.