Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday soon after cancelling all of his in-person events "out of an abundance of caution," his press secretary said.

After waking up with what a spokesperson called a raspy voice, the mayor took a rapid test Sunday morning that came back negative. But a subsequent PCR test, which is known to be more sensitive in detecting the virus, came back positive soon after Adams cancelled his Sunday events "out of an abundance of caution," his press office said.

"At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week," press secretary Fabien Levy said in a statement. "He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well."