In the universe of New York City music venues, Avant Gardner is a behemoth. Its total capacity of roughly 6,000 people — in the heart of an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn — lags only behind arenas and stadiums like Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in terms of size. And it’s enjoyed the support of a number of local elected officials since opening full time in 2017, including Mayor Eric Adams. His close friend, Brooklyn power broker Frank Carone, was Avant Gardner's attorney before serving as the mayor's chief of staff last year. But the venue, which is home to the popular outdoor concert space known as the Brooklyn Mirage, has found itself in a near-constant battle with the State Liquor Authority — which controls Avant Gardner's ability to sell alcohol, one of the cornerstones of its business model. Over the past five years, SLA regulators have repeatedly voiced concerns about what they have called "rampant" drug use and a number of deaths among people who attended events at the facility. Avant Gardner’s liquor license is due for renewal in May. The owner of the venue, Juergen “Billy” Bildstein, claimed his business has been targeted by the SLA, pointing to a heavy fine and the costly implementation of a special monitor to observe its operations. But in July, with the help of the mayor’s office, Bildstein secured a rare and private meeting with a group that included Ingrid Lewis-Martin, the mayor’s chief adviser, and Kathryn Garcia, a top aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul who oversees the SLA, according to emails and documents obtained by Gothamist through a freedom of information request, as well as interviews with public officials. The governor’s office would not divulge the specifics of what was discussed. But records show Bildstein shared documents with the aides accusing the SLA of “harassing'' his business and looking for reasons to “harm or close” it, and courted their support for ending the monitor requirement early. In response to a follow-up email the next month, Lewis-Martin wrote to Bildstein and the governor’s office. “We are hopeful that under this Governor businesses will be treated fairly by SLA,” she wrote. New York’s liquor authorities have cited ongoing safety issues as the reason for their concerns about Avant Gardner. In a 2020 court filing regarding a permit dispute, an SLA attorney accused the venue of operating as “a place for teenagers and young adults to get high on Ecstasy, Ketamine and other drugs while loud music plays.” Last year, small bags and wrappers collected at the venue tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, according to a report submitted to the SLA by an outside monitor.

More than 1,600 people were treated at the venue for intoxication or an “altered mental state” — a condition often tied to drug use — from 2018 to mid-2022, according to SLA records and internal Avant Gardner data shared with the governor’s office. At least 88 people were transported to local hospitals during the same period. That includes a year-and-a-half-long period when the venue was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks, joined by Mayor Eric Adams, as she delivers remarks about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in Manhattan. Their joint appearance came a month after Adams' aides arranged a meeting with Hochul's aides on behalf of owners of Avant Gardner. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Three people attending separate Avant Gardner events went on to die of accidental drug overdoses — a 41-year-old man in 2017, a 21-year-old woman in 2018 and a 23-year-old woman in 2021, according to police records obtained by Gothamist. The city Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of all three deaths was related to MDMA (better known as ecstasy or molly) consumption, as well as methamphetamine in the case of the 23-year-old. The SLA was notified of the deaths in 2017 and 2018, but never received a referral from any police or health authorities about the case in 2021, according to William Crowley, a spokesperson for the state authority. He said the SLA did not become aware of the additional death until Gothamist inquired about it. Police records show the 23-year-old woman was transferred by private ambulance to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead 18 hours later. Police weren’t notified until the following morning, and only because the woman’s aunt — not the venue, hospital or private ambulance company — reported it. In another incident, a female employee reported losing her memory in the early morning hours while working at the venue on Sept. 11, 2021, according to police records. When she came to, she said she was disoriented and struggled to speak. She said she was later shown a video of an unknown man performing a sex act on her without consent. The case remains under investigation, according to the NYPD. The mayor’s office, however, disputes the SLA’s characterization of Avant Gardner as a haven for drug activity. In an email to Gothamist, Adams’ spokesperson Fabien Levy praised the venue’s safety protocols — which include extensive security checks upon entry — and for providing medical care on site. He said the NYPD has a “very positive relationship” with the venue, and the club’s owners are willing to assist when police investigate crimes there. Levy said Bildstein’s July meeting with the governor’s office included representatives from multiple small businesses in the outer boroughs who, he said, had voiced complaints about the SLA. But a guest list provided by the governor’s office refutes that claim, showing Avant Gardner’s owner met with Lewis-Martin and Hochul aides alone, alongside Brooklyn Assemblymember Maritza Davila and NYPD Deputy Inspector Mark Vazquez, who helmed the venue’s local police precinct at the time. Carone, Avant Gardner’s former attorney and Adams’ former chief of staff, said he had no knowledge of the July meeting until Gothamist informed him of it earlier this month. Adams has faced repeated questions about Carone’s past clients and whether he’s shown them favoritism. “I certainly would not inject myself into a matter with a previous client,” Carone said in a phone interview. “I’m not aware that (the meeting) took place, and I had nothing to do with it and have nothing to do with it.” Davila refused to discuss the meeting, but confirmed the mayor’s office had organized it. Avant Gardner is located in her district and she’s been a vocal supporter of the company in its past battles with the SLA.

That Bildstein was able to secure an audience with Garcia is notable. She is among the highest-ranking officials in the Hochul administration, with a broad portfolio that includes oversight of dozens of state agencies and authorities big and small — including the SLA. Adams narrowly defeated Garcia in the 2021 mayoral primary. Crowley, the SLA spokesperson, said the authority wasn’t aware of Avant Gardner’s meeting with Garcia until a Gothamist reporter first asked him about it last month. The SLA went on to reject Avant Gardner’s request to prematurely end the monitor requirement, and Crowley said the governor’s office never discussed it with any SLA employee. Bildstein and an attorney for Avant Gardner, Joseph MacLellan, did not respond to repeated requests for an interview or a list of detailed questions sent via email. A second Avant Gardner attorney, Howard Kronberg, did reply — but not with answers to any of the questions. Instead, on March 21, Kronberg’s firm served a subpoena to New York Public Radio, Gothamist’s parent company. He demanded any communication the writer of this story had with various people connected to an ongoing civil lawsuit against Avant Gardner, which was filed by a man who fell off a fourth-floor balcony at a different location after he was thrown out of the venue while intoxicated during an event in 2021. A dancing destination

Miss Honey Dijon performs onstage during Ladyland festival at Avant Gardner on June 28, 2019 in Brooklyn. Avant Gardner is among one of the larger concert venues in New York City, capable of housing 6,000 people. Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Adams’ support for Avant Gardner goes back to before it opened full time in 2017, when he was Brooklyn borough president. The venue is owned by Bildstein and Philipp Wiederkehr, a pair of European businessmen who previously ran a nightclub in Switzerland and promoted events in New York City under the name Cityfox, according to an article in Vice. They began promoting New York City parties in the early 2010s that soon ran afoul of local authorities. In 2015, Cityfox tried to throw a Halloween party at the former NuHart Plastic factory in Greenpoint, a toxic Superfund site, before firefighters quickly shut it down, according to the Brooklyn Paper. Six months later, the NYPD issued summonses to the Brooklyn Mirage after it was caught selling alcohol without a proper license.

That didn’t stop them from pursuing a full-time liquor license when opening Avant Gardner. At 80,000 square feet, the facility spans an entire city block in what was once a steel plant in industrial East Williamsburg, right next to a working freight line that winds its way around warehouses and still-operational manufacturing facilities. The complex boasts three separate concert spaces: the Brooklyn Mirage, the Great Hall and Kings Hall. The venues regularly host some of the biggest names in electronic music, including Skrillex and Armin van Buuren. DJ Magazine named Avant Gardner the top large club in North America and 16th best club in the world last year. According to data Bildstein sent to the governor’s office, hundreds of thousands of people attend events there each year. Brooklyn’s Community Board 1, which reviews liquor license applications in the district where Avant Gardner is located, unanimously objected to the venue’s efforts to obtain a liquor license in 2017, raising a long list of concerns about noise and the previous Cityfox parties. But the SLA’s commissioners awarded it one anyway (votes from a community board are non-binding), on the condition that it closes its doors at 4:30 a.m., a half hour after state law mandates the end of alcohol sales.

Frank Carone, seen here at the opening of Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 12, 2022, had once represented the owners of Avant Gardner before becoming chief of staff to Mayor Eric Adams. He left the post at the end of 2022. Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

At the time, SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley acknowledged he had concerns about Avant Gardner’s owners. But in voting to approve its license, he specifically pointed to the fact that the owners had enlisted the help of the influential law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, which has a long history of dealing with the SLA. The firm also has deep ties to city and state leaders, which includes raising more than $40,000 for Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign. “I’m putting my neck on the line with guys that I am not 100% comfortable with,” Bradley told Avant Gardner’s attorney, Alexander Victor, at the SLA’s April 2017 meeting. “But I’m willing to do that because of the background that you guys have representing them. That’s the only reason we’re here.” Bradley also pointed to a handful of letters from local politicians supporting the venue, including Adams, Davila, then-Councilmember Rafael Espinal and then-state Sens. Martin Dilan and Jesse Hamilton. “They obviously know their neighborhoods a lot better than I do,” he said. A year later, Adams again spoke in support of the venue, this time for its request that the SLA allow it to stay open past 4:30 a.m. “Since the opening last summer of Avant Gardner, I have monitored their operations and have been more than satisfied with how they have conducted their business affairs,” Adams, then the Brooklyn borough president, wrote to the SLA. Clashes with the SLA The meeting last July between Bildstein and top aides in the governor’s and mayor’s offices was the culmination of a yearslong period in which Avant Gardner’s relationship with the SLA had steadily deteriorated. By 2020, the SLA had issued 53 disciplinary charges against the venue. The most serious accused it of maintaining a “sustained and continuing pattern of noise, disturbance, misconduct or disorder.” The charges could have allowed the authority’s commissioners to revoke the venue’s liquor license. As justification, the SLA pointed to the hundreds of people who had been treated for intoxication and drug use at Avant Gardner — including the 41-year-old and 21-year-old who had died of drug overdoses up to that point. To settle the charges, Avant Gardner agreed in 2020 to an expansive deal that included a fine of $100,000 and required the company to hire an independent monitor to assess its operations on behalf of the SLA for one year. The SLA gave Avant Gardner a list of seven potential monitors to choose from, and the venue selected T&M USA, a private investigations firm that had previously consulted on the facility’s security plan before it opened.

Avant Gardner attorney Joseph MacLellan address the members of the State Liquor Authority at its Aug. 31, 2022 meeting. State Liquor Authority

But in the documents Bildstein supplied to the governor’s office, Avant Gardner claimed it agreed to the deal only because the venue believed fighting the SLA was a “lost cause.” The documents accused SLA commissioners of using their power as retaliation for a pair of successful lawsuits the company had previously brought against the liquor authority in 2018. One of those suits overturned the venue’s mandated 4:30 a.m. closing time, which the SLA insisted on reinstating as part of the 2020 settlement. The other lawsuit allowed Avant Gardner to sell alcohol all night for a 2019 New Year’s celebration, overturning the SLA’s previous decision to reject the venue’s request for an all-night permit. In both cases, Avant Gardner was represented by Carone, who went on to serve as Adams’ chief of staff in 2022. (Carone has since resigned and is widely expected to chair Adams’ bid for re-election.) “Why does the SLA try to frustrate Avant Gardner’s business more than others and intentionally create new obstacles and rules for Avant Gardner when we merely ask for the same things that the SLA gives to others?” asks one of the documents Bildstein sent to Hochul’s team, which also cites the challenges the company faced from COVID-19. “In what world does an entertainment venue like ours – one that wants to work cooperatively with the SLA – have to fear the SLA more than a pandemic?” Crowley, the SLA’s spokesperson, said Avant Gardner’s claims of retaliation are entirely without merit, adding that the charges against it “were based on community complaints, referrals from law enforcement, and follow-up inspections.”

“The only factors driving our compliance efforts is our mandate to keep the businesses we regulate and the communities where they operate safe,” he said. Evidence of drug use T&M started monitoring Avant Gardner’s operations in December 2021. In a March 2022 report, T&M noted some evidence of drug use among Avant Gardner’s patrons, but also concluded the venue generally did well at deterring “open and notorious” drug activity. By June, however, T&M’s regular reports to the SLA show how its relationship with Avant Gardner began to break down.

In this June 2022 letter to T&M, Avant Gardner made the case that some of T&M's photos of suspected drug wrappers were actually photos of Starburst candy.

These photos, included in T&M's June 2022 report to the SLA, show what the monitor believed to be "drug paraphernalia" found on Avant Gardner's floor during a June 3, 2023, event at the venue.

T&M began raising concerns about possible overcrowding at the venue, a charge Avant Gardner denied. And the monitor began including photos in its reports of small bags and wrappers found on the floor inside the facility, which it believed to be “drug paraphernalia.” Avant Gardner pushed back. In June, Alexander Victor, the Avant Gardner attorney, questioned T&M’s photos of wrappers. “Avant Gardner is not pointing out these deficiencies to suggest that its venue is completely free of illegal drugs,” Victor wrote. But he claimed some of the materials were merely Starburst wrappers, disposable earplug cases and Walgreens pill pouches “more commonly used for necessary medications.” Unbeknownst to Avant Gardner, T&M collected five small bags containing pills or powdery substances from the venue’s floor in June and July 2022. The monitor sent them to a lab, where two tested positive for cocaine, and one each tested for MDMA, methamphetamine and heroin, according to T&M’s final report to the SLA. Avant Gardner’s case to Hochul’s office Bildstein met with aides to Hochul and Adams during the height of Avant Gardner’s battle with T&M. The documents he sent to the governor’s office questioned the independence of T&M’s reports and accused it of charging exorbitant rates – racking up $420,000 in charges to Avant Gardner in five months. They also show Bildstein was planning to ask the SLA for permission to end the monitorship early, and he was courting support from the governor’s office. “(We) believe that requiring T&M to continue serving as an independent monitor is an unnecessary cost/burden without corresponding benefits,” Avant Gardner wrote. “At this juncture, the only agency that will continue to portray things differently is the State Liquor Authority.” Beyond confirming the date of the meeting and who attended, Hochul’s office did not answer questions about what was discussed and whether the governor had a position on Bildstein’s request to end the monitorship. “Members of our offices meet regularly to discuss various issues,” Hochul spokesperson Hazel Crampton-Hays said in a statement, referring further questions to the SLA.

To my knowledge, no one has died at Webster Hall, at least since I've been in this chair. And they have died at your place.

Vincent Bradley, SLA Chairman