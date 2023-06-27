A teleconferenced municipal court hearing on Tuesday for charges against Grant Haber drew so many people that the town prosecutor was initially unable to log on. Much of the attention appears to have been fueled by a Twitter post that had been retweeted thousands of times in the day heading into the session.

Authorities say a property owner in Kinnelon, New Jersey illegally cut down 32 large trees on his neighbor’s property — clearing the views on a property that real estate listings boast of as an ideal location to “watch sunrise light up [the] New York City skyline like gold.”

Kinnelon’s tree removal ordinance requires anyone who illegally removes a tree to replace it with “another of like or superior species.” In the Twitter post, user Sam Glickman said he’d been told Haber had been quoted a $1.5 million cost to have a service build a road built to allow access for tree replacements, then plant the new trees and water them for two years. Municipal officials, however, haven’t confirmed that figure.

Violations of the ordinance also carry a fine of up to $1,000 per tree.

Haber was charged with nine counts of illegal tree removal. The case was postponed on Tuesday so his attorney can review the evidence.

The tree removal occurred on March 4, and the charges were filed on March 14, according to citations issued to Haber. Two tree cutting services were also charged in the case as well.

Haber’s own nearly 7-acre property is on what several real estate website listings describe as a “totally private mountaintop” with an in-ground pool and waterfall. The listings say it’s in one of Kinnelon’s “most prestigious, family-friendly neighborhoods.” Realtor.com estimates its value at nearly $1.75 million.

Haber did not return a phone call message and his lawyer declined to comment.