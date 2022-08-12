An unidentified man attacked 75-year-old author Salman Rushdie onstage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday morning.

The New York State Police said they are investigating the attack on Rushdie, who suffered a stab wound to the neck and was airlifted to a local hospital. A state trooper was present at the event and immediately took the male suspect into custody. Rushdie’s condition remains unknown. Rushdie had long been the victim of death threats over his writings.

The person interviewing Rushdie on stage was also attacked and suffered a minor head injury, according to the state police.

Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked the state police for their “swift response.”

“Our thoughts are with Salman and his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed state police to further assist however needed in the investigation,” Hochul wrote on Twitter, an hour after the attack.

Just before delivering a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, a male suspect approached Rushdie on stage and began “punching or stabbing him 10 to 15 times” before Rushdie spoke, according to the Associated Press. The attack lasted around 20 seconds.

Rushdie’s 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," is a fictional story that is considered blasphemous by some Muslims. His book was banned in several countries, most notably Iran, where the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or religious decree, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Rushdie’s book also led to violent protests that killed 12 people in Mumbai. The author went into hiding under a British government protection program for nine years.

The Chautauqua Institution is an historic organization and center in western New York near the Pennsylvania border. Each summer, it hosts authors, musicians, and performance artists for a series of lectures and events.