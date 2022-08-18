Since last year, the farm stand has been open every third weekend outside the walls of the Ossining prison — with volunteers handing out free bags of fresh produce that visitors can bring in to their loved ones.

But as of Monday, visitors are no longer able to bring the fresh produce inside. A recent order from New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or DOCCS, restricts people from mailing or bringing care packages of food to people in prison.

It’s a big shift for this little produce stand — a joint initiative between the abolitionist farmer collective Sweet Freedom Farm and the Sing Sing Family Collective.

Going forward, incarcerated people can only get two packages a year — and those must be delivered through the mail, not in person. Any food must be sent through a third party vendor. It will have a big impact on incarcerated people’s ability to eat fresh and specialty food. For their loved ones, it will mean higher costs and more complications, they say.

Greg Mingo, 69, was released in September, after 40 years in prison. Now he comes out every month to volunteer at the stand.

“You know, everybody needs food. Times are hard.” he said. “We know about the economy, the situation. It's really hard on families. So this helps.”

He said, even if the food can’t be brought in to people inside, he and the others will still be out there, making it available to their families.

He worries that having to ship produce through a vendor means the end of fresh items for those inside.

“That's why they call them perishables,” he said. “By the time they get it, a lot of it may not be any good.”