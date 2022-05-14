At least ten people have died after a man opened fire in a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket, according to multiple reports.

The Buffalo Police Department cited a “mass shooting” at a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in a tweet posted shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The tweet said the alleged shooter was in custody.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted about the shooting in her hometown. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

New York Attorney General Tish James, who was at a massive demonstration for abortion rights today in Brooklyn, tweeted: “All of New York is with Buffalo after this tragic mass shooting.”