"It took them a couple of hours but it was already too late," he said. "Everything was already destroyed."

Belal Alayah works at a nearby bodega and said he was getting ready to close up shop when a friend ran in and told him the bike shop was on fire. He said he called 911 and firefighters were on the scene in under 10 minutes.

The building is both residential and commercial, and the people affected by the fire were in the residential portion, according to police.

Police said two men and two women died in the fire, but have yet to release their names and ages. Two other women remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 80 Madison St. just after midnight, where they found a heavy blaze.

Four people died early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at an e-bike repair shop in Chinatown, according to police and fire officials.

Firefighters at the scene on Tuesday morning worked to clear out dozens of charred e-bikes and scooters from the store as passersby stopped to look at the destruction. At one point, a pair of still-smoldering batteries on the sidewalk burst back into flames and had to be doused with water.

Lithium-ion e-bike batteries have been a top safety concern for city officials in recent years, as they can combust when charged or maintained improperly. Over the last few months, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has cracked down on unregulated e-bike and e-scooter batteries, which tend to pose the greatest risk.

Alayah said he never worried before about the perils of the combustible batteries, but now knows just how deadly they can be.

“I never even thought about them being that dangerous, but I guess they are real dangerous. Especially when they just killed four people today. If one sets on fire, they all set on fire," he said.

Joey Sperduto would come to the shop sometimes to get minor repairs on his e-scooter, which he said he bought directly from the factory and which he uses with a factory-approved battery and charger.

He recalled the store being packed with bikes and batteries.

“He used to have them all up on one wall. There used to be 50 or more, charging,” he said. “It was a matter of time, you know what I’m saying? He was just charging them all day long.”

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story and has been updated.