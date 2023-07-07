The cause of the crash was unknown, officials said.

The FDNY received a call of a major vehicle accident at the intersection of 23rd Street and First Avenue just after 7 p.m., FDNY Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy said at the scene after helping render aid to more than 80 people involved. The collided buses remained behind him, showing significant damage to a double-decker bus as it sat touching the rear of a city MTA bus in the street.

At least 18 people were injured after a double-decker bus crashed into a city MTA bus in Manhattan on Thursday evening, officials said.

FDNY Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said officials had to go through the windows of one of the buses to help get people out. By 9 p.m. Thursday, Hopper said 18 people were taken to area hospitals and an additional 63 were being evaluated with bruises, cuts, fractures and scrapes, though none appeared to have any life-threatening injuries.

"Both buses seem to have been fairly fully occupied," Hopper said.

Murphy said there was enough damage to the double-decker bus that FDNY responders had to use company ladders and ropes to help get people down.

"Anytime you have two buses involved, you. have a significant number of patients that likely need to be treated," Murphy said. "Seeing that quantity of people right away, I think units did a very good job getting them off the bus quickly and taking them to the appropriate resources."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, Murphy said.