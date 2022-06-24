Following outrage among parents and educators over cuts to the city’s education budget, New York City Council members are calling on the education department to restore $215 million in funding that’s resulted in cuts to many school budgets.

Council members joined teachers’ union officials and education advocates on the steps of City Hall Friday morning to decry the cuts.

“The DOE has the power to stop this,” said Councilmember Rita Joseph, a former teacher who represents a swath of Central Brooklyn that covers Prospect-Lefferts, Kensington, Flatbush and South Crown Heights, and chairs the council’s education committee. “DOE leadership has talked a lot about the need to restore faith in our public schools and increase enrollment. Well guess what? If schools lose funding, students are going to leave.”

At a City Council hearing following the rally Friday afternoon, education department officials defended the funding reductions, which are tied to sinking enrollment; they pointed to the fact that the changes that are part of the new $101 budget the Council passed – and celebrated – earlier this month. To restore the money to schools that have lost enrollment, officials said, other programs, such as the expansion of 3K, will have to shrink.

Plans to cut $215 million from schools with declining rosters surfaced back in February as part of the mayor’s proposed budget. The city’s public school system is down some 180,000 students from a recent peak of roughly 1.1 million – a trend that began prior to 2020 but was accelerated by the pandemic, with families leaving the city or choosing charter and parochial schools over the public education system.