Those who conclude the energy of the racial justice summer of 2020 has been lost should think again. So advises Chelsea Miller, 26, who led protesters through New York City streets after George Floyd’s murder and never quit the fight. She told an Apollo Theater audience Sunday that the energy from 2020 had gone into “hibernation,” but not disappeared. The discussion happened at WNYC's 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration — and the 10th in partnership with the Apollo and in collaboration with the March on Washington Film Festival. The salute, which was in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, coincided with what would have been King’s 94th birthday and came just ahead of today’s MLK National Day of Service. Sunday's event included a interviews as well as musical and spoken word performances.

The scene at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, where WNYC's annual celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Herb Pinder / Gothamist

“Notes from America” radio show and podcast host Kai Wright interviewed Miller before a packed Apollo audience. He asked the 26-year-old how she would respond to those who feel “the promise and revolutionary energy” of spring and summer 2020 – when protests swept the city and nation after Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis – now feels “distant, depressingly.” “When a lot of people say that the energy has waned, I think that the energy … went into hibernation,” said Miller, co-founder of the youth civil rights organization Freedom March NYC. Activists, she explained further, are recovering and redefining for themselves what sustainable change looks like. But she added that the energy of 2020 is manifesting itself in local communities, political campaigns and other outlets. The exchange struck a chord with audience member Wanda Shipman, who grew up in Harlem and now lives in the Bronx. “Hibernation, I like the way she put it. They're resting. They're at peace for now,” she said. “But we will get strong and continue what we started.” Wright also interviewed Princeton African American studies professor Imani Perry, who discussed the significance and history of Nina Simone’s song “Young, Gifted and Black,” released in Harlem in 1969 and a kind of affirmation for Black identity. It followed by a searing rendition by the musical ensemble the Dream Launchers.

WNYC's annual celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. returned to the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday, just ahead of Monday's national Day of Service in honor of the slain civil rights leader. Arya Sundaram / Gothamist