Neighbors Link, an immigrant rights group based in Mount Kisco, also took part in outreach efforts to the asylum seekers, said Mackler. But that was only part of the reception. Mackler said she was standing outside one of the hotels – the Crossroads Hotel – when a car whizzed by and one of the passengers screamed out the window, "Get out of our hotels!"

Camille Mackler, the executive director of Immigrant Arc, a legal advocacy network, told Gothamist the new arrivals took part in a “needs assessment” administered by her organization, regarding the timeline of their individual asylum cases, documents they have or may need, and other legal requirements.

Asylum seekers occupying two hotels in the Town of Newburgh, in defiance of an emergency order issued by Orange County, received help Monday from legal organizations and immigrant advocacy groups, an aid worker said.

Inside were dozens of asylum seekers – single men from Senegal, Venezuela, Guyana, Mauritania and other countries. They had relocated on buses from New York City, despite an outcry from some upstate residents and officials. Nonetheless, Mackler said, some local groups and residents have gone out of their way to embrace the migrants.

“There's just a lot of desire to make sure that they get what they need and they feel welcome into what is very likely, for many of them, their new communities,” said Mackler, who said the men she spoke to had all appeared to have voluntarily moved upstate.

“Conditions in New York City aren’t great, and [migrants] are looking for better opportunity and better living arrangements,” she said.

The relocation has marked the latest twist in a yearlong saga, one that previously pit New York City officials against southern governors and now sees upstate counties increasingly bristling against the overflow of migrants into their communities.

Those tensions burst into view last week as fears grew about the end of Title 42, a pandemic-era law meant to reduce border crossings, which the Biden administration, city officials and others predicted would mean a surge in migrants coming across the Southern Border. Instead, the law’s expiration has seen crossings drop 50% in the time since, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Legal actions pile up

In addition to executive orders issued by 10 counties in opposition to the relocation plans initiated by Mayor Eric Adams, a flurry of lawsuits have been filed, both by counties scrambling to stop the initiative as well as one by the New York Civil Liberties Union, which has argued that attempts to prevent people from moving upstate were unconstitutional.

According to a complaint filed by Orange County against the Crossroads and Ramada hotels in Newburgh, both establishments “evicted all non-homeless persons” from their premises and “cancelled all bookings, present and future, for non-homeless.”

The effect, the county argues, is that each hotel has converted “completely from a hotel to a homeless shelter, in derogation of Orange County Executive Order Number 1 of 2023.”

Calls to the Crossroads and Ramada hotels in Orange County went unanswered.

While Orange County now has dozens of newly arrived migrants, the situation in neighboring Rockland County is markedly different.

Beth Cefalu, a spokesperson for Rockland County Executive Ed Day, said in a text message that no asylum seekers have been relocated to Rockland “to our knowledge.”