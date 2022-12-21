A Republican elected to a Brooklyn seat in the state Assembly in November acknowledged on Wednesday that he still maintains a rent-stabilized apartment in Lower Manhattan — raising further questions about whether he meets the minimum residency requirement to serve.

Lester Chang, who was elected to a heavily Asian district that includes Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst, admitted as much when he appeared in front of the Assembly Judiciary Committee in Albany. Chang was there for a tense, virtually unprecedented hearing that will help determine whether the chamber will allow him to represent constituents as scheduled on Jan. 4.

For more than three hours, the Democrat-led committee and their outside counsel — Stanley Schlein, a well-connected Democratic lawyer from the Bronx — grilled Chang and his attorneys with questions about his living situation, poking holes in Chang’s claim that he maintained residence in Brooklyn for the 12 months preceding his election as required by the state constitution.

Chang and his attorney, Hugh Mo, countered with affidavits from Chang’s sister and Brooklyn neighbors who swore he maintained residence in the Midwood home where his ailing mother and uncle reside. All the while, they pleaded with the Assembly to allow him to take office in January — suggesting anything otherwise would be to overturn the rightful results of the election.

“I’m a Brooklynite,” Chang told the committee. “I’m a Brooklynite.”

He continued: “I hereby state – and I swear to you — that I have been and continue to be a legal resident of Brooklyn from Nov. 2, 2021, to Nov. 8 (of this year), and throughout now.”

The hearing was part of an ongoing investigation into Chang’s residency, which Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) launched earlier this month after Chang defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Peter Abbate Jr. at the ballot box.

The investigation is scheduled to conclude by the end of the year, after which point next year’s Assembly could refuse to seat Chang using a separate clause in the constitution that allows the legislative house to “be the judge of the elections, returns and qualifications of its own members.”

That clause, however, is rarely used, especially in the Assembly — which last used it to boot a handful of socialist members in the early 1920s, at the height of the “Red Scare.” Republicans have raised concerns about using it in Chang’s situation, given that no one denies he won the election last month and Democrats failed to raise the issue in the courts beforehand.

Wednesday’s hearing at times resembled a court appearance, with Schlein acting in the role of prosecutor and Chang on the witness stand.

Damning evidence

Schlein presented the committee with a number of recent documents: Chang’s military call-ups, DMV records, his voting history and a number of paychecks in 2021 and 2022 for Chang’s work as a poll worker for the city Board of Elections. They all cited his address as Cleveland Place in Manhattan.

But he saved perhaps his most damning evidence for last: Chang’s Manhattan apartment, which he still maintains, is rent-stabilized. That means it had to be Chang’s primary residence in order to qualify, under the rules of the rent stabilization program.