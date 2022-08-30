“Ask Governor Murphy” — your chance to present questions to New Jersey’s governor live, on-air — returns Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Listen Live on WNYC. “Ask Governor Murphy” is a production of WBGO in Newark, in partnership with WNYC and WHYY. It’s hosted by WNYC and Gothamist reporter Nancy Solomon.
The governor returns to the airwaves amid several big political stories — many of which could translate to real-world impacts on the lives of New Jerseyans:
- Pay it Forward: Earlier this month, Murphy unveiled a $12.5 million program called "Pay it Forward" that offers no-interest loans and other services to community college students entering fields that are in high demand, such as health care and cybersecurity. And just this past week, President Joe Biden announced a debt forgiveness program that will deduct $10,000 or more from many student loans.
- Going green in NJ: The Biden administration also celebrated passing its landmark economic, healthcare and environmental package this month. Murphy has identified priorities like environmental justice, mitigating climate change and investment in green energy. Environmentalists praise the progress he’s made so far, but also say New Jersey has a long way to go when it comes to resiliency, in particular around flooding.
- Accountability for DeGise: The story of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s alleged hit-and-run crash raises questions of accountability for powerful people with powerful connections. She’s a former head of the county Democratic organization, and the daughter of the retiring county executive. Reporters connected her to a series of other embarrassments and alleged bad behavior. When Murphy was asked what should be done, he both called her behavior “unacceptable” and said the politics should be left to the “local realities” — avoiding the question of whether she should step down. Mayor Steven Fulop told Hudson County View he agrees with Murphy: “Let the court system play it out.” But even if the courts find her not guilty, or she pleads to downgraded charges … would Murphy and other Democratic leaders be OK with DeGise continuing in office?
Those are just some of the topics on our minds, but we want to hear from you. What will you ask Governor Murphy?
- Ask your question online at this Google form or tweet at us by using #AskGovMurphy
- Or call 844-677-9283 to join us on the air.