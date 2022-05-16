Reyes believes the geopolitics of Woodside plays a role in the lack of support and urgency for these services. The neighborhood – home to roughly 24,720 New Yorkers of Asian descent, the largest of any demographic in Woodside – is separated into the 22nd, 25th and 26th Council districts. Rendering any strong collective power, be it for a community center or reliable translation services, remains a challenge, Reyes said.

“I wish that Filipinos had a stronger voice, at least politically,” Reyes said. “I just wonder if we had a leader who understood our needs that maybe we would have a community center, we would have a lot of things that could support us.”

Boosting political power for Filipinos in Woodside might be easier if the community fell in the same Council district as neighboring Elmhurst, home to another concentration of Filipinos, Reyes said.

“If we’re going to two different leaders with the same issue, there’s no guarantee that they're necessarily going to work together to get this thing for our community,” she said. “They might just pass it off to each other.”

In the last decade, Asian-dominated communities have struggled to obtain consistent resources as they fall under multiple Council districts. Now, with redistricting underway, Reyes is part of a campaign intent on preventing communities with high concentrations of Asian New Yorkers from being broken into multiple districts.

The mapmaking process takes several months and must follow a set of city, state and federal rules. This includes ensuring the maps conform to a provision in the Voting Rights Act that mandates communities with common interests fall under one district. That can include cultural, racial, ethnic or religious commonalities. Those communities of interest are largely defined by residents. That’s one reason why Elizabeth OuYang — coordinator of the Asian Pacific American VOICE Redistricting Task Force coalition — is urging more Asian New Yorkers to provide input during redistricting’s public comment process.

Such cohesion translates to more political power, said OuYang, whose group is seeking greater representation on the legislative front: Lawmakers typically give their attention to the dominant voting bloc in their district.

“They’re going to listen to the people who make up the majority of their district and they’re going to give more money to the people who make up the majority of their district,” OuYang said. “If they were kept whole their voices would be consolidated and be a bigger part of that majority.”

Lawmakers might heed greater attention to minority communities this time out, given the passage of a Council bill allowing non-citizen residents to vote in city elections.

Conversations on redistricting have played out since early April in a series of town halls within Asian communities designed to help Asian New Yorkers bone up on the process by the 15-member NYC Districting Commission. The commission first convened in March and plans to present its new maps for public review beginning June 7th. The process can wrap up in the summer or winter, depending on whether the Council approves the first round of maps.