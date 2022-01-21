At the same time that the community has been grappling with violence, it has seen its political representation expand. It includes five new members of the City Council: Linda Lee, Shahana Hanif, Shekar Krishnan, Julie Won and Sandra Ung. There were previously just two Asians on the Council, Margaret Chin and Peter Koo.

“Sadly, one of the unifying experiences of being Asian American in this country has been that at different points, different communities within our community have been the face of harassment and hate,” said state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani [D-Astoria], who is a South Asian American.

Mamdani joined with other speakers at the event in calling for expanded language services for non-English speaking Asian New Yorkers.

“We see time and time again how the lack of those services will lead to the lack of safety for so many of our community members,” he said.

In addition to language access, AAF called for increased funding for anti-Asian violence prevention work. Han said it was also critical that “Asian leaders and community members who are doing this work are included in policy conversations.”

On Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered in Times Square for a vigil for the 40-year-old Go, who lived on the Upper West Side. She worked at the consulting firm Deloitte, in addition to serving for years as a volunteer at the New York Junior League.

The fatal attack, which police have described as random, occurred just days after Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams unveiled an initiative to increase safety within the subway system, in part by providing mental health support for people with mental illness.

“There’s a wide spectrum of what types of solutions that people think should be provided,” Meng said. “There’s anything from more cops and more law enforcement patrols to more jail time to more services, more mental health support.”

“There’s no easy solutions,” she said.