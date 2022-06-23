In a week that is usually marked with celebratory "stepping-up" ceremonies and the excitement of summer break approaching, many principals at New York City's public schools have also begun to announce painful staffing decisions after Mayor Eric Adams enacted cuts to many local school budgets for next year.

Teachers across the city have been notified they are being "excessed," or are at risk of being excessed, after principals received their preliminary budgets in early June. Excessed teachers will lose their positions at their current schools but remain on the education department's payroll and enter a pool of potential hires for schools seeking staff.

Parents have been organizing to alert families to the cuts, which are tied to declining enrollment. The Department of Education said some additional funding will be available for schools later in the coming months. The City Council’s education committee will hold a hearing on school budgets on Friday.

Overall, the city’s public school system has lost more than 83,000 students since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Recent figures indicate total enrollment is about 920,000 students. For the past two years, the city used federal stimulus money to keep funding stable despite enrollment declines. And it still plans to use stimulus money to phase in cuts over the next two years. But schools are now starting to see some reduction because they’ve lost students.

The education department said schools face a combined $215 million reduction.

But parents and educators have been alarmed by preliminary budget data that seem to indicate even larger cuts are in store – totaling more than $1 million at some schools. Some principals have also warned that the city’s enrollment projections for their schools are lower than what the schools themselves are expecting, which could lead to their schools being underfunded next year.

Education department officials said some stimulus funding and grants will be added to school budgets soon. Still, some educators warned that, by the time additional money is allocated, it may be difficult to hire teachers back and undo the staffing decisions principals are being forced to make now.

The city still has billions of dollars in unused federal stimulus dollars, and many parents argue this is the wrong time to reduce resources at all, given the academic, social and emotional challenges students have faced during the pandemic.

“It’s really devastating,” said Frank Marino, a humanities teacher at MS 839 in Brooklyn, which is set to lose approximately $500,000 and has already excessed several teachers.

At PS 110 in Brooklyn, the principal sent a notice to families on Tuesday this week, alerting them of a $325,000 budget cut that will be met with the loss of two aides and three teachers, including the art teacher.