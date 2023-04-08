Pressure is mounting on Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway to avert a teaching strike that could paralyze the institution.

On Friday, the school’s University Senate — a representative body of students, alumni and staff that advises the president — adopted a resolution urging Holloway to reach a fair deal with the unions and avoid a strike. The Senate also asked the president to refrain from using legal action to block a work stoppage by his employees and publicly declare the right of workers to peacefully strike.

In notices to the university community, Holloway last month called a strike by university faculty illegal and said he hoped he wouldn’t have to rely on the courts to stop it.

“He was the one who communicated directly to students, faculty, staff, the entire Rutgers community about his intentions should a strike occur. He is absolutely the one responsible here,” lecturer Heather Pierce, who is also a member of the University Senate, said on Friday in support of the resolutions. “This is not an attack but in fact a call for peaceful interactions.”

A second resolution asks the administration to provide the unions and University Senate with access to university email that Holloway used to communicate updates on labor negotiations.

Rutgers spokesperson Dory Devlin said on Friday that administration officials were “continuing to negotiate in good faith and believe that progress is being made.”

University administrators and the unions planned to negotiate through this weekend. But the unions have scheduled a meeting with members on Sunday night as they prepare for the possibility of a strike that would disrupt classes for 67,000 students across Rutgers’ three campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden. It would be the first teaching strike in Rutgers' history.

The unions have said they “expect to have important decisions and plans to make together” at Sunday’s session.