Walk down the streets of New York City, and it might feel like most people have moved on from the pandemic. But COVID-19 isn’t finished with us.

Even though the most recent surge has peaked, cases remain high. The virus is still infecting 3,000 city residents per day — a level that hasn’t really budged for two weeks. This plateau is mirrored in the numbers of New Yorkers who’ve been currently hospitalized with virus — the daily tally has hovered between 700 or 800 since mid-May.

All of those cases are quietly raising the number of people dealing with long COVID — or symptoms that linger well after an infection has cleared. Studies are showing some connection between the initial severity of a person’s coronavirus infection and their chances of developing long COVID.

The vaccines appear to offer some protection, given they thwart severe disease but lingering symptoms can materialize even in people with immunity. A large, preliminary study involving 5.4 million people seen by the Department of Veterans Affairs shows reinfection still carries a significant risk of hospitalization, especially among people who aren’t fully vaccinated.