New York City shuttered all but one of its eight sexual health clinics at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, a move that prompted criticism from public health experts and advocates in the LGBTQ community. The clinics, supporters argued, serve as lifelines in poorer communities, catering to those who have limited or no insurance.

More than two years later, although the recovery is well underway, only four sexual health clinics run by the city are currently back up and running at full steam. The closures come as the city reports increases in sexually transmitted infections over the last two years. The other sites are not offering sexual health services, though they remain open for other activities.

The city health department has also admitted to staffing shortages, a problem that has affected several municipal agencies amid abnormally high attrition of city workers during the pandemic. In a statement to Gothamist, the health department acknowledged the need for the clinics and said it is working to reopen them.

“This administration understands the importance of providing sexual health services and we are working to get these clinics back to full force in order to meet the needs of New Yorkers,” said Patrick Gallahue, a department spokesperson.

Gallahue said the sites have been repurposed during the pandemic, from providing sexual health services to COVID-19 testing and vaccination. More recently, two of the clinics — one in Harlem and another in Corona, Queens — were used to distribute the limited supply of monkeypox vaccinations.

But capacity remains reduced due to those staffing challenges at the sexual health clinics that are open. Those include locations in Morrisania in the Bronx, Jamaica in Queens, Fort Greene in Brooklyn, and Chelsea in Manhattan. The clinics typically close at 3:30 p.m. Only two clinics — the ones in Chelsea and Fort Greene — offer extended hours on Tuesdays.

Beyond monkeypox, public health experts have also expressed concern over what impact the closures will have on other sexual and reproductive health needs.

Dr. Jay Varma, a former deputy city health commissioner for disease control who oversaw the revitalization of city-run sexual health clinics between 2015 and 2017, argued that if the department could hire sufficient staffing, there is no reason the city could not offer both COVID-19 vaccinations and sexual health services at the clinics.

“In fact, they must provide both,” he told Gothamist, adding that he was especially concerned about the closure of the city’s clinics in Corona and Crown Heights, low-income neighborhoods home to many uninsured residents of color.

Two other clinics that are currently closed for sexual health services are located in upper Manhattan — one in Harlem and another on the Upper West Side.

However, Gallahue said that in some cases, space constraints may also prevent some of the clinics from resuming sexual health services.

Reports of long wait times

Monkeypox has not been determined to be an STI in global studies of the ongoing outbreak. But the city and federal government has directed some of its messaging to the gay community, given that most cases so far have been among men who have sex with other men.

There has been disagreement over the city’s approach. The New York Times recently reported on an internal debate within the health department on whether to tell gay men to reduce their number of sex partners amid the monkeypox outbreak. On Thursday, Gothamist reported that the senior epidemiologist who favored that view and spoke to the New York Times was reassigned to another division inside the department.

As of Friday, New York City reported more than 1,200 monkeypox cases. Monkeypox infections are not restricted to gay communities — with 1.4% of incidents so far in New Yorkers who identify as straight and 46% who have not disclosed their orientation. Early cases have likely also been missed due to a lack of testing.

Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, an epidemiology professor at Columbia University, cautioned that while monkeypox may be currently affecting a particular community, the situation could evolve.

“Viruses don’t discriminate,” she said. “They can be transmitted to anyone.”