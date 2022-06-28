Four container bins sitting at the corner of West 41st Street and 7th Avenue in Times Square may look simple, but they have a lofty purpose: Showing New Yorkers how the city streets could become cleaner and garbage-free.
In April, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s long-stalled Clean Curb program has launched a pilot where garbage bags can be placed in container bins ahead of being picked up by sanitation crews — an alternative to piling the trash on the city’s sidewalks. The pilot is the beginning of what Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch hopes will eventually be a city like Barcelona or Paris, full of bins where residents and visitors can dispose of their garbage and recycling bags instead of dumping them on the street in huge heaps.
But as the summer heat conducts its annual trash bake, filling New York nostrils with pungent aromas, some might be wondering when these new-age bins will land on their corner — and if a $1.3 million program is enough to tackle the garbage piles. Sanitation spokesperson Vincent Gragnani told Gothamist last week that they expect several more containers to be installed in the different neighborhoods this summer and fall, but couldn’t provide new information on the locations.
For the program to succeed, city officials will be looking at metrics like participation rates, cleanliness scores, maintenance feasibility and monitoring the “rat count,” Gragnani said.
One big question is where the bins will be placed. The Times Square bins are located in the roadway of Seventh Avenue, a model that would mean giving up more parking spaces in a city that’s been historically reluctant to do so. Sidewalk placements may take away walking space from pedestrians.
Sidewalks are already a primary target of New Yorkers’ complaints when it comes to trash. Over the last three years, New Yorkers have called the 311 hotline about 488,000 times to file complaints with DSNY. About half of those concerns — 46% — mention sidewalks as the site of issues like dirty conditions, broken glass or overflowing garbage cans. And one in 10 of those DSNY complaints involve dirty conditions and obstructions created by trash.
That’s part of a suite of new sanitation activities coming this year. Tisch and Adams held a publicity event on Monday to tout their plans to crack down on illegal dumping in the South Bronx and sanitation wins in the recently approved budget. Among the list of funds is $4.8 million for rodent mitigation, including the development of new “rat-proof litter baskets” and developing a unified approach to “containerization.”
What to expect from NYC’s containerization push
Aside from mitigating the major eyesore of trash bag mountains, a sealed container bin for garbage bags would eliminate a major food source for vermin as rat complaints have surged in the city, Tisch said.
“Without all the trash bags on the streets, serving as an all-you-can-eat buffet for rats, and so getting them off the streets and into containers should help with the rat problem,” Tisch said in a May interview.
As he waited for a juice from a food truck near the Times Square container bins, Mark Green said his East Harlem neighborhood’s narrow sidewalks are impossible to navigate around the heaps of trash – and he didn’t like what else could be digging around in the garbage bags.
“I don’t walk in the sidewalk. I go on the street. I walk in the street,” Green said. “I don’t like walking past all those rats.”
Efforts to get garbage bags off city streets have languished since the pilot program for the bins was announced two years ago.
Every day, New Yorkers throw out an estimated 10,500 tons of commercial and residential garbage, and another 1,700 tons of recyclables. Most of the residential trash ends up in garbage bags that people deposit on the street, and the city has halted the expansion of residential curbside composting service, which would have helped eliminate organic food sources for vermin.
“New Yorkers, you want clean streets. You want trash off our sidewalks. You are tired of the rodents. You're tired of the smell. You're tired of seeing food, waste and spillage,” Adams said at an Earth Week event to unveil the Citibin containers, hailing them as the future of garbage maintenance in the city.
Tisch pointed out that even a simple plan to place container bins around the city has to account for many variables. “There are questions about weatherization — it has to work all four seasons. What happens when it rains? What happens when it snows? There are questions about collection, how do you collect from a bin? Does it open from the top? Does it open from the side?” she said.
While the pilot program will analyze different types of bins, the Times Square containers are made by Citibin, stand about 4.5-feet-tall, hold up to ten 50-gallon trash bags and are made out of bamboo composite boards and powdered-coated aluminum.
“In the pilots we’ll be listening especially to the input from sanitation workers and building supers. What will the bins mean for their established routines?” Liz Picarazzi, the founder and chief executive officer of Citibin, said in a statement.
Tisch said the pilot program will also likely compare roadside and sidewalk placements.
“An important thing we want to learn from these pilots is where does the placement work the best? So you'll see both models, I expect,” she said.
Where to put big trash bins and how to get one
A major sticking point, one expert said, is the political blowback that will come if the bins take up street parking spaces.
“Reallocating street space in the nation's most densely populated city has always been controversial. And the bureaucratic reaction has been to slow-walk proposals for reform,” said Eric Goldstein, New York City environment director of the Natural Resources Defense Council advocacy group.
He noted the pilot program will need to address safety and access issues with fire hydrants, bike lanes, pedestrian and vehicular movement, and road infrastructure — but said the container program should not be further delayed.
“The platoons of rats that are marching across our neighborhoods have become the latest reason to pick up the pace,” Goldstein said.
Only Times Square Alliance staff who are cleaning the area have keys to the bins to throw out garbage bags. The next pilot program sites may be in residential areas where local residents will have access to containers for their household trash, Tisch said, though details haven’t been released. Commercial waste, which is picked up by private carters and not the city, will continue to pile up on city sidewalks for the foreseeable future.
The first set of Clean Curb bins were installed in partnership with the Times Square Alliance business improvement district which will maintain the site. Business improvement districts interested in hosting a pilot site can contact the Sanitation Department.
Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky contributed to data reporting.