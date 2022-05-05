As Mayor Eric Adams pledges to crack down on the surging rates of traffic fatalities, his administration is falling short of a legal mandate to make improvements on some of the city’s most dangerous streets.

In spring of last year, in response to longstanding complaints about the NYPD’s handling of crash investigations, the City Council voted to create a crash analysis and safety unit within the Department of Transportation.

The legislation cast the DOT as the primary agency in charge of street safety, requiring it to conduct “systematic evaluations” of crash sites before making quarterly recommendations on street design interventions, according to the bill’s sponsor, former Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez — now the department’s commissioner.

More than a year later, as traffic deaths have reached their highest level in nearly a decade, the highly-publicized unit has shown little signs of progress. Just about half of its positions have been staffed. The bill’s April 30th deadline to publicly share the results of completed investigations and proposed design changes came and went last week without any city acknowledgement.

And the unit was not mentioned by either Adams or Rodriguez during an event this week announcing a $4 million ad campaign to discourage speeding.

DOT spokesperson Vin Barone said the agency was “finalizing our first-ever quarterly report and will have more to share soon.”

He added the new team had completed 450 investigations during the first quarter of this year. Fifteen of the 29 positions funded by an annual $3 million allotment for the unit have been filled, Barone said.

But those who once celebrated the bill’s passage now question whether the Adams administration had lost sight of its initial goal of de-emphasizing the role of the NYPD in crash investigations.