NJ Transit and a private bus company are both modifying service lines to help commuters travel between northern New Jersey and New York City, in anticipation of DeCamp Bus Lines shutting down its NYC commutes. Montclair-based DeCamp announced earlier this month that it could no longer afford to run its 80 daily trips in and out of New York, and that ridership has not rebounded since the pandemic. In an advisory on Friday, NJ Transit said temporary changes to its service beginning on Monday, April 10 wouldn't "entirely duplicate current DeCamp routes," which will shut down on Friday, April 7. It also expected to release more information by April 4 at njtransit.com/decamp.

NJ Transit routes for DeCamp riders Modified NJ Transit routes meant to serve current DeCamp riders will depart from Gate 208 at the Port Authority Bus Terminal: 191D: For alternate service for DeCamp’s Route 66 customers in West Orange and Montclair, departing from door 1.

192D: For alternate service for DeCamp’s Route 33 customers in Bloomfield, departing from door 2.

195D: For alternate service for DeCamp’s Route 33 customers in West Caldwell, Caldwell and Verona, departing from door 3.

199D: For alternate service for DeCamp’s Route 44 customers in Newark, Belleville, North Arlington and Lyndhurst, departing from door 4.

In addition, the private Boxcar service said on Thursday night that it would begin operating 10 buses between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on weekdays beginning April 10. The "Essex Express" route will follow Bloomfield Avenue from West Caldwell through Montclair, then take DeCamp's previous route up Park Avenue and Valley Avenue to Route 3. Boxcar planned to make the same stops DeCamp did along that route. Verona Councilmember Christine McGrath celebrated the NJ Transit announcement in a Facebook post on Friday, calling it "very good news four our community," and said the NJ Transit lines would be cheaper than their DeCamp equivalents. But she warned that the new service isn't necessarily permanent. "I want to make something very clear to residents," she wrote. "This is an emergency plan from NJ Transit to fill in this commuting bus service. They will be re-evaluating these routes in June to make service changes. If the ridership is not there to support this direct to NYC bus service, they may eliminate it." She encouraged residents of her community to give the NJ Transit service a try "so that we can maintain this important commuting lifeline into NYC."

