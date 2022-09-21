Former President Donald Trump and his company significantly inflated the value of his real estate holdings to reduce their tax obligation and get more favorable terms on loans and insurance coverage, according to allegations in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that accuses Trump and his family of widespread fraud.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against Trump, his companies and three of his adult children — Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric — accuse them of systematically falsifying Trump’s balance sheets from 2011 through 2021.

Among other things, James’ suit is seeking to block Trump and the Trump Organization from completing any commercial real estate transactions in New York or obtaining loans from a New York-chartered bank for the next five years. It also seeks to permanently ban Trump and his children from serving as an officer or director in any New York-based business entities.

James is also seeking to force Trump and his co-defendants to pay $250 million — the amount they are estimated to have benefitted from the alleged schemes.

“We are filing a lawsuit against Donald Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits for himself, his family, and his company,” James said, who said Trump and his confidants were trying to “cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us.”

James’ lawsuit is the culmination of a three-year investigation into Trump’s real estate holdings, which she launched in early 2019 after former Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress and accused the then-president of intentionally inflating his assets.

The suit accuses Trump, his children and two Trump Organization employees — former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and Controller Jeffrey McConney — of systematically inflating Trump’s “statements of financial condition” by falsely claiming dozens of his properties were worth more than their actual value.

In one example, James highlighted Trump’s property at 40 Wall Street. According to the suit, the Trump Organization received appraisals in 2010 and 2012 that valued the property at $200 million and $220 million, respectively.

But on the company’s balance sheet in 2011, the Trump Organization listed 40 Wall Street’s value at $524 million and $527 million in 2012.

“The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year,” the lawsuit reads. “All told, Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, and the other defendants, as part of a repeated pattern and common scheme, derived more than 200 false and misleading valuations of assets included in the 11 statements covering 2011 through 2021.”

James referred to Trump’s actions as the “the art of the steal,” a play on the title of his book, “The Art of the Deal.”

It’s a civil case, meaning it could result in financial penalties and sanctions against Trump and his businesses. But James’ lawsuit makes clear she believes Trump, his family and his confidants broke several state and federal laws — including bank and insurance fraud. James’ office referred the potential criminal violations to federal prosecutors in Manhattan for possible investigation.

Trump’s legal team tried to fight James’ investigation at various turns, battling with James in state court over subpoenas and depositions and in federal court in an attempt to block the investigation from moving forward at all. But so far, the courts have sided with James, including in a May ruling dismissing Trump’s federal suit. Trump’s appeal is pending.

In April, state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron of Manhattan ruled Trump was in contempt of court for failing to comply with James’ subpoena. The judge ordered Trump to pay $10,000 a day before he lifted the order in June after Trump’s team submitted additional records.

In August, Trump sat for an hourslong deposition with James’ office in which he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly decried the investigation as a witch hunt, pointing to the Democratic attorney general’s numerous statements on the public record that have been critical of him.

In his federal lawsuit, Trump’s attorneys pointed to James’ tenure as New York City public advocate, when she once tweeted in 2017 that she had been “leading the resistance against Donald Trump in NYC and will only continue to do so in every possible way.” In 2018, when she was running for attorney general, James pledged to investigate Trump’s New York business, making it a central part of her successful campaign for office.

But Engoron waved off Trump’s complaints in a ruling allowing James’ subpoenas to proceed, arguing that James’ investigation was clearly triggered by Cohen’s testimony and wasn’t a means of harassing Trump. U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes of Albany cited Engoron’s ruling when she dismissed Trump’s federal lawsuit, as well.

James’ latest lawsuit is separate from a pending criminal tax case against the Trump Organization, which is being led by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and previously led to a plea deal for Weisselberg. That case, which the attorney general’s office is assisting, is set to soon go to trial.

An attorney for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.