Long Island law enforcement officials have made an arrest in the infamous Gilgo Beach murders, Gothamist has confirmed along with multiple news outlets.

For more than a decade, authorities have been flummoxed by the suspected serial killer who dumped women's bodies in an isolated, marshy area of the beach. The reported arrest in Massapequa Park Thursday night represents a major breakthrough after years of frustration among families of the victims.

A law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak on the record said the suspect is expected to appear in criminal court in Riverhead Friday afternoon.

Authorities were swarming a Massapequa Park house where the arrest was made. Public records indicate Rex Heuermann lives at the address and several news outlets have cited sources saying he is the suspect.

Stephen Graziano, who lives nearby, said that the home appeared “disheveled,” but it was unclear to neighbors who lived there.

“You see a couple of people there and that’s about it,” Graziano told Gothamist. “But from what I understand, nobody really knows them personally.”

The case has been the subject of widespread media attention after the remains of four women were found wrapped in burlap near a beachside roadway in 2010.

Melissa Barthelemy, 24, was the first victim discovered. The remains of three others — Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Megan Waterman, 22, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 — were found soon after.

By 2011, the body count had risen to 10, with eight women, one man and a toddler discovered dead. As of yet, it’s unclear if all of the alleged killings were the work of the same person.

Graziano said it was unusual to see investigators swarming the area. “It's very quiet. Very family orientated. You know, it's a great neighborhood,” he said. “So it's a bit shocking.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.