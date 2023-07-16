Law enforcement officials arrested Mou Hu, 42, several hours after he intentionally damaged State Senator Iwen Chu’s Dyker Heights office and fled the scene, according to police.

A man vandalized a New York State Senator’s Brooklyn district office Friday, hurling a cluster of several bricks at the windows in what appeared to be an attempt of targeted vandalism.

“This is not just an attack on my office but everyone we serve,” Chu said in a tweet.

Police arrested Hu later that evening, and charged him with a felony count of criminal mischief.

Hu allegedly threw the brick at Senator Chu’s office while her staff was working. She said the brick shattered the window, but no one was harmed. Chu added that there were no constituents waiting for services at the time of the attack.

Chu, a Democrat, represents the state senate’s 17th District, which includes Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and Kensington. She was elected to office in November 2022, and narrowly defeated Republican Vito LaBella.

Police said they have yet to identify a motive.

Chu said her staff will be working remotely until further notice.