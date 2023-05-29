A 23-year-old Newark man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run in January that killed a 5-year-old girl and injured her father and sister as they attempted to cross Sixth Avenue in Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a statement.

Suhrell S. Proctor was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, along with a host of other offenses.

Killed in the Jan. 31 collision was Fanta Sangare, who also lived in Newark. “Like most … girls, she was happy and caring and loved birthday parties, dancing, and the color pink,” a relative posted on a GoFundMe established just after the tragedy.

Seriously injured were Fanta’s father, Ousmane Sangare, and her sister, Remata, 2. Surveillance video showed the three being mowed down in a crosswalk at Sixth Avenue and North Ninth Street.

“I’m just very happy they found him,” Ousmane Sangare told TAPinNewark.

Proctor also faces charges including theft of two high-end vehicles and trafficking in stolen goods, according to the statement from the officials. New Jersey has been battling what Gov. Phil Murphy has described as an “auto theft epidemic.” There was no immediate word on whether Proctor has legal counsel.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.