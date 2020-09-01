Before the pandemic, the Greene Avenue tenants were mostly focused on getting their individual apartment issues fixed and getting through their days. The repair problems alone are dizzying, according to tenants. Then, as the job losses piled up and people began to fall behind on rent, neighbors started talking to each other.

Cushman, a DJ and publicist, saw her main income vanish overnight when the city shut down nightlife. Alexandra Kayhart, a comedian, saw her hours dwindle at an office temp job until June, when the position ended early. She used the extra hours in the day to organize a tenant union.

“People were scared, but most people were already not paying fully,” Kayhart said. “We were just trying to tell people that if we came together, we would be stronger together.”

On June 30th, the newly formed union sent a letter to Dov Stark announcing their strike, and demanding rent forgiveness and repairs. Hurtado and Thielen-Esparza joined in, even though unlike their neighbors, they still had their full salaries.

Since then, the group has continued digging. They have found that at least four of the six apartments stopped being registered as rent-stabilized with the state in 2014. Prior to last year’s rent reforms, to deregulate a rent-stabilized apartment, landlords would have to reach a certain rent cap amount through some combination of increases from vacancies and the claimed costs of apartment renovations. These maneuvers would show up in rent histories like those the Greene tenants obtained.

But on these rent histories, the last listed rents were well below the cap—Hurtado and Thielen-Esparza’s apartment, for example, was last listed at $1,632 in 2014, when the cap was $2,500, and the two are now paying $2,550. No explanation is given for how the rents skyrocketed out of regulation.

In normal times, the small staff of the state’s Division of Homes and Community Renewal, which is supposed to enforce rent regulations, struggles to keep up with overcharge claims, and delinquent landlords can seem impervious to the fines the city’s housing inspectors hand out, with some appearing year after year on the city’s annual list of the worst offenders. Now, the city’s housing needs are exponentially more dire.

Tenant activists and state legislators are pushing a bill that would cancel rent and homeowner mortgage obligations during the pandemic state of emergency, and provide relief only to landlords who can show they would go under without it. Rent strikes, tenant organizers say, are the way to push this through.

“We’re trying to create a political crisis,” said Esteban Giron of the Crown Heights Tenant Union. “Because if landlords aren’t getting money, they’re going to go to Albany, to Cuomo, and say, ‘You need to do something.’ If that’s where the leverage is, that’s where we’re going to push.”

Spokespeople for the landlord lobby agree that there’s no way to avoid a massive crisis without a government bailout. But they are arguing for an emergency rent voucher program not unlike the Section 8 program, to ensure that even those landlords who can’t show need get help. Where money for any relief program would come from as city and state governments face multi-billion dollar deficits is yet another burning question.

Jay Martin of the rent-stabilized landlord group Community Housing Improvement Program condemned the basic outlines of Stark’s behavior, but argued that he’s not representative of New York landlords.

“It sounds like the guy’s a huge asshole and he should be in jail,” Martin said. “Those tenants probably have not been getting the service they deserve. They probably should be on rent strike.”

He continued, “There’s a huge distinction between people trying to exert political pressure and go on rent strike and those with bad landlords who have legitimate grievances.”

CHIP represents owners of more than 400,000 rent-regulated apartments in the city. A recent member survey showed that 17 percent of tenants hadn’t paid rent by mid-August, in line with the rate for July, but far above the 8-10 percent nonpayment rate Martin said is normal for his group. What’s more, apartment vacancies for CHIP members are now at over 10 percent, compared with 3.4 percent in February, as New Yorkers have fled the city since the pandemic began, and many of those who remain have grappled with job loss.

The call to cancel rent, Martin and another landlord group spokesman argued, unfairly singles out landlords who are already scrambling just to keep apartments occupied and paid for.

“What would the position of the supermarket be if you didn’t have to pay for food?” asked Rent Stabilization Association spokesman Mitch Posilkin. “You could simply go in, fill up your wagon and walk out. What would the position of the pharmacy be if you could just go in and get your medicine and walk out? The list goes on and on.”