A former armed security guard at a federal building in Manhattan has been accused of sexually assaulting an asylum-seeker, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Jimmy Solano-Arias, 42, was working as an armed guard at 26 Federal Plaza on May 4 when he led an asylum-seeker to a locked office and allegedly forced the migrant to perform oral sex on him, said Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“As alleged, Jimmy Solano-Arias, an armed security guard who was tasked with keeping the many federal employees and visitors to 26 Federal Plaza safe, instead used his uniform and firearm to force a vulnerable individual who was seeking asylum to perform oral sex on him,” Williams said.

At the time, Solano-Arias was working for a company contracted to provide armed security at the Jacob L. Javits Federal Office Building, which houses several federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security as well as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

According to an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court, the asylum-seeker, whose name and age was not released, arrived at the federal building to submit an asylum application. He was waiting in line when Solano-Arias, who spoke to him in Spanish, allegedly asked why he was there, and if he was alone or with family, federal documents said.

When the migrant said he was seeking asylum by himself, Solano-Arias allegedly directed him to the 12th floor, where the victim waited in a room, federal authorities said. After not receiving any immigration services, the asylum-seeker headed back to the elevators and ran into Solano-Arias, who then allegedly offered to help him with his paperwork, according to officials.

That’s when Solano-Arias allegedly led the victim to the second floor of the building and into a locked office and demanded that he perform oral sex on him. When the victim attempted to resist, Solano-Arias touched his firearm, which was holstered on his waist, federal authorities alleged. Fearing for his safety, the asylum-seeker performed oral sex on Solano-Arias, officials said.

After the assault, the victim left the office where he encountered another guard in the hallway, who asked what he was doing there, authorities said. Solano-Arias allegedly scolded the victim for being in that part of the building, and took him to the first floor, according to the complaint. That’s when the victim tried to report the assault to a third guard, who directed him to a nearby police precinct, where he reported the assault to an officer, who then directed him back to the federal building, officials said.

When questioned by federal authorities the next day, Solano-Arias admitted that the victim performed oral sex on him in the office, but claimed it was consensual, federal officials said. He was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, which involved kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse, and which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Murad Awawdeh, executive director for the New York Immigration Coalition, called the alleged conduct “morally reprehensible on every level.”

“Asylum-seekers are forced to leave their home countries due to violence and persecution, often overcoming near-impossible conditions on their journeys to the southern border and eventually to New York City. Yet, only to arrive in New York City to be traumatized inside a Department of Homeland Security building by an armed security guard, is beyond deplorable,” Awawdeh said in a statement to Gothamist. “We call on the federal and city governments to make sure this individual is given the proper mental health and social service support he needs to move past this experience, and on DHS to make sure that not only is this case fully investigated and all people held accountable, but also that protocols are put in place to ensure nothing like this ever happens again while anyone is in a government building.”

Solano-Arias was arrested and released on a $175,000 recognizance bond, which promises he will appear in court as needed. He pleaded not guilty at presentment, and an arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Solano-Arias is being represented by Fed Defenders lawyer Sylvie Levine, who did not comment when reached on Tuesday.